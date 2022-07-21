Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $132.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.58), with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.58).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £200.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.46.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

