Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 331778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Organto Foods Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39.

Get Organto Foods alerts:

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.