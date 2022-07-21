Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 1157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53. The firm has a market cap of C$22.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Big Rock Brewery ( TSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

