Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 1157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53. The firm has a market cap of C$22.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About Big Rock Brewery
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
Featured Stories
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.