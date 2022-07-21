TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.48

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Trading Up 14.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.