Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GTO opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $57.77.

