Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 27,301 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,978,000 after acquiring an additional 240,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,861,000 after acquiring an additional 114,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $37.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

