Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 248.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,659,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $227.66 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $301.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

