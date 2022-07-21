Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

