Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $242.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

