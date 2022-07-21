Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 3,411 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

OXY stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

