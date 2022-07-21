Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 216 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BLK opened at $634.73 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $622.64 and a 200 day moving average of $705.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

