Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

