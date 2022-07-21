Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($954.55) to €960.00 ($969.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $514.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.02. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

