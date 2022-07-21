Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 390.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.