Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 97 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $689.96 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $631.04 and a 200-day moving average of $658.51. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

