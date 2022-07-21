Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $16,685,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 46,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.