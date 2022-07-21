Conning Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6,666.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,128,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $89,543,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

