Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.20. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.