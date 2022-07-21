Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $172.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.