Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 335 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $159.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $174.84. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

