Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Twitter Price Performance

TWTR stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 172.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

