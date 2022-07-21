Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

OLED stock opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

