Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $253,000 Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of URTH stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.44. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

