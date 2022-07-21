Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.22. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

