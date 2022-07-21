Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,527,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

