Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 465 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

