Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after buying an additional 1,156,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

