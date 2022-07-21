Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,086 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

