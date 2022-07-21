Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,797,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

