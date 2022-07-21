Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,981,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

GE stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

