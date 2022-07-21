Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AL. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.86. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

