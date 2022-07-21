Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,872.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

