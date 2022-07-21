20,591 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after buying an additional 14,283,216 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.3 %

PBR stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.