Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $69.69 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 40.20%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

