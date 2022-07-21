Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

NYSE ENB opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

