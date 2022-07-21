Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $50,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

