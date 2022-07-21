Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $28,000 Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

NuVasive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.00 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.