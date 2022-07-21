ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Up 33.5% in June

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,900 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 524,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 599,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 242,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

