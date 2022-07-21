Short Interest in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Grows By 33.6%

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,910,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 15,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $13.64 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

