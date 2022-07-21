Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Increases By 33.6%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

