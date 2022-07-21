Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Up 34.1% in June

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of RGP opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 850.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 173,841 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resources Connection Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.