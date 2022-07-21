Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Expands By 34.2%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBEV stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 263.09% and a negative net margin of 231.00%.

(Get Rating)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.