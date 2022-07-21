Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.26. 16,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 830,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

