Short Interest in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Rises By 34.4%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 849,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $603.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -41.79%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,365,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 468,849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 446,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

Further Reading

