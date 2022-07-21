Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 93,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Viveve Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.60. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 353.45% and a negative return on equity of 132.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

