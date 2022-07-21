PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHX shares. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,122,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,757.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 146,319 shares of company stock worth $548,570 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.