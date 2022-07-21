LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,465,000 after acquiring an additional 383,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after acquiring an additional 523,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE RAMP opened at $28.72 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.