Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,380,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shane Smith bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Webster purchased 287,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 315,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $809,747.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Microvast Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $18,572,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $8,490,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microvast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Microvast has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microvast will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

