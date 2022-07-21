MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Trading 9.3% Higher

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 1,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYTE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $9,378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

