Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 733.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.94 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $121.61.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

